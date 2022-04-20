PM salutes scientists on National Technology Day

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has praised the scientists and those passionate about technology on National Technology Day.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said:

"On National Technology Day, we salute the hardwork and tenacity of our scientists and those passionate about technology. We remember with pride the 1998 Pokhran Tests, which demonstrated India's scientific and technological prowess.

In any challenging situation, our scientists and innovators have always risen to the occasion and worked to mitigate the challenge. Over the last year, they have worked industriously to fight COVID-19. I appreciate their spirit and remarkable zeal."