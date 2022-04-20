PM reaches Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached here on Saturday morning to distribute assistive aids to differently-abled in the Sangam city, lay foundation stone for the Bundelkhand expressway and launch 10,000 Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs) all over the country in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh.

UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with other dignitaries welcomed the Prime Minister at the Bamrauli airport.

Mr Modi will first attend a social justice programme in Prayagraj to distribute equipment and other assistive aids to over 26,000 differently-abled (divyangjans) and senior citizens at Parade ground near Sangam.

He will hold his popular 'Mann Ki Baat' programme with around 300 farmers.

The Prime Minister will go to Chitrakoot where he will lay the foundation for the 296 kilometer long Bundelkhand expressway at Bharatkup.

He will also launch a scheme for 10,000 farmers' producer organisations all over the country for their finances.

