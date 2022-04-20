PM Rajapaksa expresses intention to dissolve Parliament

Colombo: Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is likely to dissolve parliament and call for elections six months ahead of schedule.

Rajapaksa, the elder brother of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa who got elected as president on November 2019 is expected to use his constitutional powers to sack the assembly as it completed four-and-a-half years on Sunday.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had on February 29 pointed out that the president is constitutionally empowered to dissolve the parliament now that four and a half years have lapsed since its formation.

Rajapaksa also said that as the opposition did not allow the Vote on Account ( VOA) last week hence the government had no other option but to use the president's authority to approve the temporary budget for meeting the urgent expenses of the government.

As many as 64 parliamentarians stand to loose their pension rights if the parliament is dissolved before completion of its five year term.

Political experts believe it is highly likely that the Gazette Extraordinary will be issued declaring the dissolution of the present Parliament as per of the provisions of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.

Once the present Parliament is dissolved the nation would be run by a caretaker Government with Mahinda Rajapaksa as Prime Minister and his Cabinet of Ministers. All State Ministers and Deputy Ministers would thereby quit their posts. Experts speculate that elections for the formation of the new parliament could be held as early as April.

—UNI