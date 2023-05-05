PM Prachanda: Buddha inspired me to reject violence

Kathmandu: After a decade-long conflict, Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' announced on Friday that he was inspired by Lord Buddha to choose the peaceful way he had given.

Prachanda, speaking at a Buddha Purnima celebration in Lumbini, the site of Gautam Buddha's birth, compared himself to King Ashoka of the Maurya Empire, who converted to Buddhism and renounced violence.

Prachanda saw parallels between Ashoka's transformation and that of the Nepalese Maoists, who signed the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (in 2006) and rejected military struggle in favour of peaceful politics.—Inputs from Agencies