PM pitches for less-cash society in Mann Ki Baat: Audio Attached

New Delhi: (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in the 26th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' urged traders and youth to move towards less-cash society.





''Our dream is a cashless society, but we can definitely take the first step towards a less-cash society", said PM. He said in the wake of the demonetization drive there has been 300 per cent increase in the use of Rupay card since people started using it.





Common people will be trouble free if they are made aware of this digital financial transaction, added PM.





PM thanked all bank employees and others who are working to help people post-demonetisation.





PM justified the demonetization move saying treatment cannot be simple for a disease (Blackmoney and corruption) infected the country for 70 years.





PTI