PM Performs Darshan And Pooja At Shri Kedarnath Dham In Uttarakhand

New Delhi / Kedarnath (The Hawk): The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi visited Kedarnath and performed darshan and pooja at Shri Kedarnath Temple, today. Donning the traditional Pahadi dress, the Prime Minister performed Rudrabhishek at the inner sanctum and prayed before the Nandi statue.

The Prime Minister also visited the Adi Guru Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal and reviewed the work in progress along with Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath.

The Prime Minister also interacted with Shramjeevis of Kedarnath Dham Project.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami and the Governor of Uttarakhand, Retd. Gen Gurmit Singh.

Kedarnath is one of the most important Hindu shrines. The area is also known for one of the revered Sikh Pilgrim sites - Hemkund Sahib. The connectivity projects being undertaken show the Prime Minister’s commitment to ease access and improve basic infrastructure in places of religious significance.