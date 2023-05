New Delhi (The Hawk): The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid homage to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on his Jayanti.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

"I pay homage to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Ji on his Jayanti. His emphasis on Antyodaya and serving the poor keeps inspiring us. He is also widely remembered as an exceptional thinker and intellectual."