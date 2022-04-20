PM Narendra Modi Visits Ancestral House Of Lal Bahadur Shastri

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Monday visited the ancestral house of late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Ramnagar and paid his homage.

Modi drove to Ramnagar from Gadwaghat and spent about 30 minutes at the late Prime Minister's house.

He sat cross-legged on a mattress on the floor in a room adorned with portraits and pictures of Shastri, known for his simple lifestyle.

PM Modi at Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/aanuIoYQO7

Dressed in a sky blue half-sleeve kurta, the Prime Minister listened to the recital of Shahstri's jeevni (life story) song by local performers and applauded.

PM Narendra Modi at Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/sgC0Hg6WX2

He earlier paid floral tributes at a portrait of the second Indian Prime Minister and also garlanded the statue in the front gate of the house. Shastri was born at his maternal grandparents house in Mughalsarai, Varanasi, but spent some years of his childhood in his paternal ancestors house in Ramnagar.