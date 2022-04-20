    Menu
    India

    PM Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Char Dham Highway

    April20/ 2022


    NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to lay the foundation stone of Char Dham highway project in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.
    Will visit Devbhoomi Uttarakhand today for the inauguration of a key infrastructure project, the Char Dham highway development programme.

    — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 27, 2016
    Char Dham highway project will lead to creation of over 900 km of roads. Connectivity & tourism will get a strong boost through the project.

    — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 27, 2016
    Adding of bypasses, tunnels, bridges & flyovers will ease travel. Proper slope stabilisation will ensure protection against landslides.

    — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 27, 2016
    The Prime Minister also said that he will address a public meeting in Dehradun during his Uttarakhand visit.

    IANS

