PM Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Char Dham Highway

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to lay the foundation stone of Char Dham highway project in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

Will visit Devbhoomi Uttarakhand today for the inauguration of a key infrastructure project, the Char Dham highway development programme.





Char Dham highway project will lead to creation of over 900 km of roads. Connectivity & tourism will get a strong boost through the project.





Adding of bypasses, tunnels, bridges & flyovers will ease travel. Proper slope stabilisation will ensure protection against landslides.





The Prime Minister also said that he will address a public meeting in Dehradun during his Uttarakhand visit.





