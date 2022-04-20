PM Narendra Modi To Arrive At ISRO Centre ISTRAC In The City To Watch Landing Of Chandrayaan-2 Lander And Release Of Rover On Sep 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving in the city on September 6 night to watch the Moon landing of Chandrayaan-2 lander 'Vikram' and subsequent roll down of rover 'Pragyaan' on the South Polar region of the Moon during the early hours of September 7.

The Moon-bound spacecraft has completed all its orbit maneuvers and recently, the Vikram lander module of Chandrayaan 2, which also houses the Pragyan 'Rover', got detached from the Orbiter module, while in the Moon's orbit. The Lander has now also performed two de-orbiting maneuvers using onboard propulsion system and is now just a step away before soft landing on the Moon's surface.

This next phase of Moon landing is a very crucial one for the space mission as a smooth landing on the Moon's South Polar region will be attempted by the country's space agency for the first time ever. A successful landing will make India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to ever achieve a soft landing on the Moon.

The lander, Vikram, is scheduled to touch-down on Moon on September 7, between 0130 and 0230 hours IST and it will be tracked in the presence of the Prime Minister at ISRO's

ISRO's (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) located in Peenya industrial area in the city during the wee hours. Modi will be accompanied by about 70 students drawn from schools across the country who would watch the historic moment of Moon landing of Chandrayaan 2 on the lunar surface.

The students were selected on a pan-India space on-line quiz organised by ISRO, official sources said.

Modi will arrive at Yelahanka Air Force Station on the outskirts of the city at 9.30 PM on September 6 and stay for some time at the ISRO guest house before reaching ISTRAC AT 0115 Hrs on September 7, stay there till 0700 hrs and thereafter return to Delhi.