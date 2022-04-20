PM Narendra Modi To Address Rally In Taj City On Jan 9

Agra: With an eye on the 2019 vote, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to launch the Lok Sabha poll campaigning in Uttar Pradesh from the city on January 9.

BJP officials said here on Thursday that PM will inaugurate and lay foundation of several projects including a year old Ganga drinking water pipeline project. PM would also address a public meeting.

Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath would be visiting the city on Friday to review the preparation for the PM's visit. Yogi Adityanath will review the projects to be inaugurated or foundation to be laid by the PM with officials and go for on spot inspection of the rally ground. The visit of the PM has also been confirmed by local BJP MP and chairman of the Schedule Caste Commission Prof. Ramashanker Kateheria. Launching poll campaigning from the Taj city had been good luck for the PM in the past and hence the party has prepared for the same before the crucial Lok Sabha polls too when less than 100 days are left for the elections. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Mr Modi had addressed the Vijay Shanknad rally in November 2013 and addressed the Parivartan rally before the UP assembly polls on November 20,2016. UNI