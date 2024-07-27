PM Narendra Modi emphasises transformative opportunities at 9th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting

Modi articulated a vision for a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047, urging the nation to leverage current opportunities for progress.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the pivotal role of technological advancements and geopolitical changes at the 9th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog held on Saturday.

In his address, the Prime Minister articulated a vision for India's development, emphasising the need to leverage current opportunities to achieve the goal of a "Viksit Bharat" (developed India) by 2047.

According to a post by NITI Aayog on X, PM Modi said, "This decade is one of changes, technological and geopolitical, and also of opportunities. India should seize these opportunities and make our policies conducive to international investments. This is the stepping stone for progress to make India a developed nation."

Reflecting on the progress made, Modi noted that India has navigated the challenges posed by a once-in-a-century pandemic and is now on a path of recovery and optimism.

PM Modi said, "We are moving in the right direction. We have defeated a once-in-a-century pandemic. Our people are full of enthusiasm and confidence. We can fulfill our dreams of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 with the combined effort of all states. Developed states will make a developed India."

Modi emphasised that the collective effort of all states is essential to realising the vision of a developed India.

Addressing India's demographic advantage, Modi pointed out the country's youthful population as a significant asset.

PM Modi said, "India is a youthful country. It is a huge attraction for the entire world because of its workforce. We should aim to make our youth a skilled and employable workforce. Emphasis on skill, research, innovation, and job-based knowledge is necessary for making Viksit Bharat @ 2047."

He stressed the importance of equipping the youth with the skills needed to meet future demands and drive economic growth.

The Prime Minister also highlighted several key reforms and schemes that are instrumental in driving transformational change in Indian society and the economy.

He urged the utilization of reforms such as the National Education Policy (NEP), and schemes like Mudra, PM Vishwakarma, and PM Svanidhi, along with reforms in the criminal justice system.

PM Modi said, "Reforms like NEP, schemes like Mudra, PM Vishwakarma, PM Svanidhi, and reforms in the criminal justice system should be utilized for bringing about transformational change in Indian society and the economy."

