PM Narendra Modi's speech turns into 'sop' drama

New Delhi: After keeping the entire nation on tenterhooks for the better part of New Year's Eve, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Saturday turned out to be a damp squib with a few "sops" being announced for senior citizens, pregnant women and farmers.





The announcements were preceded by a long speech where PM Modi thanked the country for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the government in the fight against blackmoney. "Our lives had been entangled in black money and corruption...What happened after Diwali shows Indians were looking for a way to beat it," Modi said, adding, "The patience and resolve that crores of Indians have shown, had Lal Bahadur Shastri, JP Narayan, Lohia were here, they would bless Indians."





This was followed by a slew of measures for the urban and rural poor. As part of the housing scheme, he said that the government would give a rebate of three and four per cent on interest rates to the people who seek loans to build their houses in 2017 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He said a concession of four per cent would be given to those taking a loan of up to Rs 9 lakh and 3 per cent on Rs 12 lakh.





He further announced a 60-day interest waiver for farmers who have taken loans from district cooperative banks and cooperative societies for the Rabi growing season. "The cost of the 60-day interest waiver will be directly transferred to the farmers account," he said. He also announced a scheme to provide pregnant women financial aid of R6,000 as part of efforts to bring down the maternal mortality rate. "The scheme will cover hospital admission, vaccination and nutritional food," said Modi.





Meanwhile, the Congress expressed disappointment over Modi's speech. "Many questi­ons were left unanswered. His decision paralysed the nation's economy. The country can't run this way," Congress spokesperson RS Surjewala said.