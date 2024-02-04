PM Modi: Post-Independence Leaders Ashamed of Culture in Assam

Prime Minister Modi denounces post-Independence leaders for neglecting cultural heritage at a monumental Guwahati rally, highlighting the importance of historical sites.

Guwahati: During his speech at a rally in Guwahati, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the issue of leaders neglecting their own cultural heritage for political reasons. He expressed concern about the trend of leaders being ashamed of their roots. Emphasized the importance of preserving historical and religious sites.





Modi firmly believed that progress cannot be achieved by erasing the past but by embracing and celebrating cultural diversity. He also acknowledged a shift in this perspective over the last decade.

The Prime Minister expressed optimism about the unveiled projects emphasizing their potential to improve connectivity not only in Assam but also across the broader South Asian region.





Furthermore Modi highlighted the changes that have taken place in Assam over the past decade. He mentioned how peace has been restored and how over 7,000 individuals have successfully reintegrated into mainstream society after leaving behind violence. Additionally he noted an increase in tourism, with a record number of visitors flocking to Assam in recent years.



