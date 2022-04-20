PM Modi Wraps Up Saudi Visit, Departs For Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wrapped up his brief but crucial round of visit to Saudi Arabia and steered the India-Saudi relationship on a upward trajectory.

"Leaving with a marked upswing in bilateral relations. PM Narendra Modi departs from Riyadh after steering the India-Saudi relationship on a upward trajectory pointing towards greater collaboration in future," MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

In another missive, MEA spokesman wrote: "In a significant upgradation of the strategic partnership, PM Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sign the Strategic Partnership Council Agreement".

Besides the Strategic Partnership pact, a number of other MoUs were also inked between two sides.

They include MoU on Cooperation in the Field of Renewable Energy between Saudi Ministry of Energy and Ministry of New & Renewable Energy of India.

There was also an Agreement on Security Cooperation and a MoU for Cooperation in the field of combating illicit trafficking and smuggling of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and chemical precursors.

Both sides also inked pact concerning collaboration in military acquisition, industries, research, development and technology.

Other MoUs include dealing with cooperation in Civil Aviation and also a Cooperation Programme between Foreign Service Institute, MEA and Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute of Diplomatic Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia.

UNI