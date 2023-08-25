PM Modi wraps up his maiden visit to Greece

Athen: Friday marked the conclusion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's successful visit to Greece, where he met with the country's top leadership to discuss upgrading relations to a strategic partnership and pledging to double bilateral trade by 2030.

Modi, who is the first Indian prime minister to visit Greece in 40 years and who arrived here after attending the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, also announced that the two countries had agreed to increase their cooperation in the fields of defence and security, infrastructure, agriculture, education, and new and emerging technologies.

Arindam Bagchi, a spokesman for India's Ministry of External Affairs, wrote on X, "PM @narendramodi emplanes for India after successfully concluding his first ever visit to Greece and elevating India-Greece ties to 'Strategic Partnership.'"—Inputs from Agencies