PM Modi won't speak on alleged scams in MP, people have no hope from BJP: Congress

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said that the people of Madhya Pradesh have no hope from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the latter will not talk about scams of his government during his visit to the state.

He also claimed that PM Modi will make false claims and give fake assurances to the people during this visit.

Congress leader's remarks came ahead of PM Modi's visit to Madhya Pradesh.

Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter and said, "Today the Prime Minister is going to Madhya Pradesh. Forced by his habit, he will talk tall, make false claims and show false dreams. But the people of Madhya Pradesh would like the PM to talk about their problems."

"There have been scams in Mahakal Public Works and Patwari recruitment in Madhya Pradesh. Recently, contractors have made allegations of demanding a 50 per cent commission. Will PM say anything on these? Atrocities on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are at their peak in the state. A few days back a viral video had embarrassed the entire nation. Will the Prime Minister condemn it, say something on these incidents?" the Congress leader said.

He further stated that he is not hopeful about PM Modi speaking on the issues of corruption and atrocities on minorities. "By looking at the track record of PM Modi, we are not hopeful. The people of Madhya Pradesh also do not keep any hope from the BJP and the Prime Minister," the Congress leader added further.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Saturday afternoon and will lay the foundation stone for Rs 100 crore temple dedicated to social reformer Sant Ravidas in Sagar district.

During the programme, Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of rail and road sector projects worth more than Rs 4000 crores.

He will also dedicate the doubling of the Kota-Bina rail route which has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 2475 crores.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of two road projects to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 1580 crores. These include a four-laning road project connecting Morikori - Vidisha - Hinotiya and a road project that will connect Hinotiya to Mehluwa.

The State is set to go to Assembly polls later this year. (ANI)