PM Modi wishes Rajnath Singh on his birthday, hails his passion for community service

New Delhi [India] : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his birthday and said that he is making outstanding efforts to make India strong and self-reliant in the defence sector.PM Modi also hailed his passion for community service, agriculture and village development ."Birthday wishes to my valued Cabinet colleague Rajnath Singh Ji. He is making outstanding efforts to make India strong and self-reliant in the defence sector. His passion for community service, agriculture and village development is well known. Praying for his long life," PM Modi said in a tweet .Extending birthday wishes to Defence Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah said that he has played an important role in strengthening the party ."Happy birthday to Union Defense Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh Ji. Under the leadership of Modi Ji, Rajnath ji the three services have been modernizing and have become more powerful. He has also played an important role in strengthening the party. I wish him a healthy and long life," Shah tweeted. -- ANI