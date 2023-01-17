PM Modi will inaugurate the second phase of  'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh' on Jan 18.

New Delhi: The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will virtually inaugurate the second phase of the 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh' on Wednesday, according to a statement released by his office.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office said that the 'Khel Mahakumbh' is an innovative programme that gives young people in Basti and nearby areas a chance to show off their sports skills and encourages them to choose sports as a career.

It said that Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the second phase of "Saansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23," which is being held in the Basti district, on January 18, 2023, at 1 p.m. via video conferencing.—Inputs from Agencies