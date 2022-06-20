PM Modi Will Die Hitler's Death: Cong Leader Subodh Kant Sahai

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahai on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is behaving like Adolf Hitler and "will die like Hitler" if he follows the path of the German dictator, leading to his party distancing from the statement and the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) slamming his "hateful" comments.

Congress veteran and communications cheif Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi, without naming Sahai, that the party does not agree with inappropriate comments on the prime minister.

He said, "The Congress party will keep fighting against Modi government's dictatorial ideology and anti-public policies, but we do not agree with any inappropriate comments on the prime minister. Our struggle will only continue with Gandhian principles and mediums."

Speaking at the Congress party's 'Satyagraha' protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the Centre's Agnipath scheme, Sahai had dubbed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dispensation as a government of "looters".

He had said, "This is a government of looters. Modi is acting like a ringmaster and has adopted the role of a dictator. I feel he has even surpassed Hitler. Hitler had also created an organisation called 'Khaki' from within the army. If Modi follows Hitler's path, he will die like Hitler, remember this." In response to Sahai's comments, the BJP asserted that people's love for Modi has been increasing as is the Opposition party's "hatred" for him. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi cited several instances of Congress leaders' objectionable comments against Modi over the years and asked Congress if it has expelled or taken any disciplinary action against anyone. He said there are more than 80 such instances.

The Congress party claims the Agnipath scheme is "anti-youth" and will "destroy" the Army. The party's protest is also against what it termed as "vendetta politics" of the Centre against Rahul Gandhi, who is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald money laundering case.

Under the Agnipath scheme, soldiers would be recruited for four years, after which only 25 per cent would be retained on permanent service and the rest would be let go. The soldiers released after four years would not get any pension and any other post-service benefits. Violence has erupted in nationwide protests against the scheme as people are miffed over the lack of job security and benefits in the scheme like pension and lifelong healthcare.—PTI