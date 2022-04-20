PM Modi Wants To Make India TB Free By 2025 : Governor

Bareilly: Governor Anandiben Patel, who arrived at the convocation ceremony at 17 of Ruhelkhand University, appealed for the adoption of every TB-afflicted child to eliminate TB by 2025. Said that it is the duty of every common citizen to stop using plastic and save more and more water so that the exploitation of natural resources is stopped.

Governor Anandiben Patel said that the whole world is planning to abolish TB by 2030 while Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to make India TB free by 2025. This will be possible only if we all adopt children with TB and consider it our duty to nurture them. Anandiben Patel said that the Raj Bhavan has adopted 21 TB-afflicted children and they are given fruit sweets, jaggery and chickpeas so that they can fight a serious disease like TB. He said that to finish TB, he has taken a vow that wherever he goes, he will call the people of NGOs and all organizations and start the campaign of adoption with the help of public representatives.

He said that there are 500 colleges associated with Rohilkhand University, if every college adopts one village, then in those villages, TB-affected children can be identified and treated and cured properly. To realize the dream of a plastic-free India, he said that cows are falling seriously ill due to misuse of plastic in India. There is 15 to 20 kg of polythene coming out of his stomach. During this time, the Governor gave gold medals to eighty-five toppers and PhD to 20 students.