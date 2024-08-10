PM Modi visits landslide-affected area in Wayanad, briefed about evacuation efforts

Accompanied by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, PM Modi reviewed rescue operations, interacted with survivors, and visited a relief camp.

Wayanad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conducted an aerial survey over disaster-affected areas in Kerala.

Following the aerial survey onboard an Indian Air Force helicopter, the Prime Minister arrived at Chooralmala, which was among the worst hit places during the landslides.

He was briefed about the evacuation efforts being undertaken in the area. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Union Minister Suresh Gopi were are also present for the briefing.

During the aerial survey over Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Punchirimattom areas, PM Modi was accompanied by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

After the survey, he landed at the SKMJ Higher Secondary School in Kalpetta and proceeded to the landslide hit areas by road.

The Prime Minister took stock of rescue operations in the area.

The Prime Minister will also visit the relief camp and hospital, where he will meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslide.

Following his site visits, the Prime Minister will chair a review meeting where he will be briefed in detail about the incident and the ongoing relief efforts.

On July 30 due to incessant and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, a major landslide occurred at Mundakki, Chooralmala, Vellarimala Village, in district Wayanad.

Modi government took stock of the situation and immediately sprung into action through deployment of more than 1200 rescuers of NDRF, Army, Air Force, Navy, Fire services, Civil Defence, among others for rescue and relief operation at the incident site.

More than 100 ambulances along with doctors and other medical staff were deployed for medical support and treatment.

The Indian Army erected a 190-foot Bailey bridge in Wayanad, which has been crucial in facilitating the movement of heavy machinery and ambulances.

Remarkably, construction of this bridge was completed in just 71 hours, significantly enhancing the rescue operations by allowing heavy vehicles and machinery to be mobilised to rescue around 200 people who were stranded due to damage of the bridge.

An Inter-Ministerial Central team (IMCT) has been constituted by the Central Government to visit the affected areas of the State. The team is visiting the affected areas from August 8 to August 10.

In a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state has requested the central government to declare this as a national disaster and a severe calamity.

Kerala state government has assured immediate assistance to those affected by the landslides , helping them relocate to another place, according to an official press release from the Chief Minister's Office.

—ANI