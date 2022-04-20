PM Modi Visits India Business Pavilion At EEF, Vladivostok

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited the India Business Pavilion at the ongoing Eastern Economic Forum here.

Prime Minister launched the Indo-Russian Innovation Bridge, an online platform to bridge the gap between Indian and Russian startup ecosystems to enable "meaningful synergies to promote joint innovation in both economies", MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Mr Modi also launched Startup India–Kalyani EdTech Challenge where the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of the Government of India and Kalyani Group joined hands to support top Indian and Russian startups.

"The Challenge is open to all startups & innovators and will be hosted on Startup India website (http:tartupindia.gov.in)," Mr Kumar said.

India has its own pavilion called the 'India Lounge' with the support of the Roscongress Foundation at the 5th Eastern Economic Forum.

The lounge is serving as a platform to demonstrate investment opportunities in the Far East, promote Indian investments in the region, and attract Russian investors to the growing economy of India, an announcement at the official website of the 'Eastern Economic Forum' said here.

The website has lauded India's economic progress and said India's GDP will exceed USD 3 trillion this year as the country becomes one of the five largest economies in the world.

"Thanks to initiatives carried out by the Indian government to facilitate business, India has become the only nation in the world to be included in the list of the top ten leading countries in the World Bank's ease of doing business index two years in a row," it said.