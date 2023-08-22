    Menu
    PM Modi views model of Swaminarayan Temple in South Africa

    Johannesburg: Before taking part in the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a model of the under-construction Swaminarayan Temple.

    The temple at North Riding, north of Johannesburg has been under construction since 2017 and is expected to be completed next year.

    Before attending the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue, the first official event of the three-day summit of the five-member grouping, Modi inspected the model of the temple as part of a community gathering.—Inputs from Agencies

