PM Modi urges states to maintain fiscal discipline, take prudent decisions

New Delhi: On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that in order to make India a developed country by 2047, when the country celebrates 100 years of Independence, the Centre, states, and Union Territories must work together and build a long-term common vision to achieve the aspirations of the people.

Modi also asked the states to maintain fiscal discipline and adopt fiscally smart decisions in order to provide projects that match the expectations of the people during his address to the eighth Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog. The Prime Minister has urged the states to utilise the Gati Shakti Portal for proactive local area development and the establishment of social infrastructure, in addition to infrastructure and logistics.

The CEO of NITI Aayog, BVR Subrahmanyam, briefed the media on the meeting's proceedings and noted that the chief ministers and Lt Governors of 19 states and six UTs were present.—Inputs from Agencies