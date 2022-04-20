PM Modi Upper Caste By Birth, Backward On Papers: Tejashwi

Patna: Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday rebuffed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion of belonging to an "ati-pichhda" (most backward) caste, insisting that he saw this coming from the PM a week ago.

Addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh Saturday, the prime minister aggressively pitched his backward caste identity, declaring that he was not just an OBC, but was "born" into the "most-backward caste". Yadav, in a tweet, said Sunday, "I had said on April 20 (2019) said that @narendramodi ji, after portraying himself as fake OBC, will call himself a person belonging to extremely backward caste. He did so yesterday (in Kannauj rally in UP).

"The fact is that he is an upper caste (person) by birth and backward on papers. He (PM) will say so many things just to fetch votes."

Notably, the former Bihar deputy chief minister had said on April 20 that Modi would call himself a son of extremely backward caste parents, hours before the prime minister held a rally in the Araria Lok Sabha constituency.

"PM @narendramodi ji is coming to Bihar today. He would portray himself as the son of extremely backward caste. He will make an abortive bid to polarize voters.

"Bihar is expecting lies and jumlas from him. Hope that the PM would give account of his 2014 promises," the RJD leader had tweeted.

Earlier, too, Yadav had termed Modi as a "fake backward", who did nothing for OBCs, inviting the wrath of several saffron party leaders.

BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav said that the RJD leader's remarks were "arrogant, graceless and childish", made on the advice of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.