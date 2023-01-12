PM Modi unites nation, yet some strive to divide: UP CM Adityanath

Varanasi: Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, made the statement on Thursday that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to unite the country, others are working to divide it along the lines of caste, region, and language.

Adityanath, speaking at a ceremony commemorating Shrimadjagadguru Ramanandacharya's 723rd birthday, stated, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is engaged in uniting the country and ridding it of terrorism, naxalism, and anarchy while other people are busy attempting to split it in the name of caste, region, and language."

He claimed that under Modi's administration, government programmes were made available to all citizens without regard to their socioeconomic status.—Inputs from Agencies