PM Modi treated Parliament inauguration like his coronation, alleges Opposition

New Delhi: On Sunday, the new Parliament building was dedicated, but 21 opposition parties boycotted the ceremony, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was treating it as his "coronation" and that democracy is controlled by people and not by structures.

The opposition leaders also claimed that by not inviting President Droupadi Murmu to the celebration, the administration was in violation of Constitutional principles. Wrestlers were allegedly removed from Jantar Mantar when they attempted to march towards the new Parliament House during the inaugural ceremony, after they had accused a BJP MP of sexual harassment.

No procedure was broken, and Modi has the utmost regard for the President, according to the government, who has thus far refused to accept the opposition's stance.—Inputs from Agencies