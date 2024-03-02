PM Modi traverses West Bengal's rally venue in hoodless vehicle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Makes Spectacular Entry at West Bengal Rally; Unveils Development Projects Worth Rs 15,000 Crore

Krishnanagar (WB): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday traversed a public rally venue in West Bengal's Krishnanagar in a hoodless vehicle and waved at the crowd.

He was flanked by BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of the Opposition in assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, in the vehicle.

Modi was on his way from a government programme, where he unveiled development projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in West Bengal, to the public meeting venue.

—PTI