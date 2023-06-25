Cairo: On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unexpectedly visited the Pyramids of Giza, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World that was constructed more than 4,000 years ago and is now one of the most identifiable tourist symbols in the world alongside the Taj Mahal and the Eiffel Tower.

The Great Pyramid, the tallest of the three, was constructed on a rocky outcrop west of Cairo and reaches a staggering height of 146.5 metres (481 ft). Egypt's pharaoh at the time, Khufu, commissioned its construction. Qutub Minar is a tower in New Delhi that is 72.50 metres (238 feet) tall and was constructed in the early 13th century.

All three pyramids were constructed between 2600 and 2500 B.C., when the Old Kingdom was under the control of the Fourth Dynasty. The Old Kingdom lasted from around 2700 to 2200 B.C.E., the Middle Kingdom lasted from about 2050 to 1800 B.C.E., and the New Kingdom lasted from roughly 1550 to 1100 B.C.E.—Inputs from Agencies