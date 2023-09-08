    Menu
    PM Modi to visit MP's Bina on Sep 14

    Pankaj Sharma
    September8/ 2023
    Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on September 14, Chief Minister’s Office said on Thursday.

    During his visit, he will lay the foundation stone for the expansion of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) in Bina district.

    According to the MP government, the Bina refinery project (BPCL) would be worth Rs 50,000 crore. The refinery’s capacity (crude distillation/vacuum distillation unit) is 7.7 million metric tonnes per annum and the expansion aims to take this figure to 11 MMTPA.

    Notably, the BPCL refinery unit in Bina district was set up on May 11 and the project was inaugurated by the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

    Last time, PM Modi visited a poll-bound MP on August 12 and laid the foundation stone for Sant Ravidas temple in Sagar district. 

    —IANS

