PM Modi to visit Gujarat on Tuesday, launch energy projects

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his home state Gujarat on Tuesday to inaugurate the world's largest renewable solar and wind energy 30 thousand megawatts (MW) Ultra Mega Hybrid Park in Kutch and carry out ground breaking ceremonies of various other projects in Kutch. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will also be present in the events.

The PM be arriving at the tent city of Dhordo in Kutch. He will be flown directly to Dhordo from the Bhuj airport. He will inaugurate and carry out the groundbreaking ceremonies of a host of projects in Kutch from the Dhordo tent City from 2 pm onwards.

First the PM will be inaugurating the world's largest renewable energy Park, consisting of solar and wind energy with a capacity of 30,000 MW in Khawda, a border region of Kutch area touching Pakistan.

He will be carrying out the groundbreaking ceremonies including that of four desalination plants at Gundiyali in Kutch and at Dwarka, Ghogha, Bhavnagar and Sutrapada Somnath, all in Saurashtra. He will also carry out the groundbreaking ceremony of 2 lakh litre milk chilling plant at Bhachau-Anjar in Kutch, virtually from the Dhordo tent City. All the groundbreaking ceremonies will be carried out virtually from the tent city of Dhordo.

The PM will also interact with some progressive farmers in the Kutch and the border area in Kutch which also includes some farmers with origins in Punjab. He will also meet the artisans of Kutch handicrafts.

The PM will have discussions with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on the upcoming memorial Park built at Bhuj in memory of the 2001 Kutch earthquake victims.

PM Modi will be returning to Delhi in the evening.

It should be noted that just a month ago The PM had visited his home state to inaugurate a host of programmes in celebration of the 145th birth anniversary of the country's Ironman Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, at Kevadiya Statue of Unity SoU site, including the Seaplane services from Sabarmati Riverfront and Kevadiya colony.

—IANS







