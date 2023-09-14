PM Modi to lay foundation stone of int'l stadium in Varanasi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a Rs 450 crore international cricket stadium at Ganjari area of Varanasi on September 23.

The stadium will have ultra-modern amenities and a seating capacity of 30,000 spectators.

Many star cricketers are likely to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony, which is going to be a grand show with active participation of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the UPCA .

Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said: “Preparations at Ganjari are being started for the proposed visit of the Prime Minister to lay the foundation stone of the cricket stadium on September 23. It will be a grand show as apart from BCCI office-bearers, star cricketers are also likely to take part in the ceremony.

“Best performers of the ongoing Kashi Saansad Sanskritik Mahotsav will perform at the proposed ceremony and prizes will be distributed among the winners of this Mahotsav there. Sportsmen from Varanasi and adjoining districts will be invited to attend the event.

“L&T has almost finalised the design and drawing of the proposed stadium and further action on it including approval from UPCA followed by seeking no-objection certificates from forest and ground water and other departments will be started soon. On the demand of UPCA, consultants to complete formalities for seeking NOCs from VDA and UPPCB have also been arranged.

“Preparation of a 3D model and detailing of the project would be completed soon, after which L&T would start the process of levelling the acquired land and constructing the boundary wall."

The state government has spent Rs 120 crore to acquire land for this project while Rs 330 crore would be spent on the construction of the stadium.

With the completion of the Rs 450 crore project, the international cricket stadium with 30,000 seating capacity would become ready to host international cricket matches.

The commissioner said that development of roads and other facilities in the vicinity of the proposed stadium would also be started soon.

—IANS