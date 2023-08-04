PM Modi to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations

New Delhi: The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will use video conferencing to officially lay the cornerstone for the renovation of 508 train stations across the country on August 6. This announcement came from Modi's office on Friday.

Massive logistical exercises, including the laying of the largest number of foundation stones in a single exercise, are currently being carried out by the whole Railways apparatus.

A total of 508 stations can be found in 27 different states and union territories: 55 in Uttar Pradesh, 49 in Rajasthan, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 in Gujarat, Telangana, and Jharkhand, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Haryana, and 13 in Karnataka.—Inputs from Agencies