PM Modi to lay foundation of textile park project in Lucknow

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone of the upcoming PM Mitra mega textile and apparel park in the state.



Rakesh Sachan, minister for medium, small and micro enterprises, said, “The park promises to accelerate the state’s effort to become $1 trillion economy. The foundation of the same project would be laid by the Prime Minister.



“We are in touch with the PM office and the programme schedule would be announced after finalisation. We hope that the ceremony will take place in a month or two,” Sachan added.



The textile park is set to come up in the prime and well-connected Atari village of Malihabad block on the outskirts of Lucknow.



The minister said the park will attract an investment of Rs 10,000 crore as the government would be providing the state-of-the-art facilities to match global standards and beat competition here.



The list includes road networks, 24x7 power and water supply, warehouses, zero liquid discharge effluent treatment plant, training and skill development facilities, administrative building with product display facility and exhibition centre with testing laboratory, workers' hostels, housing zones, medical facilities, commercial and recreational facilities, open spaces and parks, security arrangements besides industrial plots and plug and industrial sheds.



“The park will prove to be an enabler in UP’s economic journey, fostering job creation, enhancing trade opportunities, and positioning the state as a major hub for textile manufacturing and production. Once in place, it will provide employment to one lakh youths,” the minister said.



He acknowledged the significant packaging challenges faced by small enterprises while upholding government's commitment to promoting MSMEs and addressing their concerns. He also said that the government was focusing on the development of multi malls.



“Three multi malls are proposed for Uttar Pradesh, namely Varanasi, Lucknow and Gorakhpur. We have engaged in discussions with Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal regarding this initiative,” he said.



Underlining the importance of MSME registration, Sachan encouraged more enterprises in the state to come forward for registration. —IANS