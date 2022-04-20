PM Modi To Launch Campaign For Lok Sabha Elections 2019 From Agra On Jan 9

Agra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch NDA's election campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh's Agra on January 9, according to party sources and MP Ram Shankar Katheria.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Agra on January 4 to review preparations for Modi's visit.

Notably, Modi had addressed a huge election rally in November 2013 to kick-start the campaign for 2014 Lok Sabha polls, with a Vijay Shankhnad rally at the Kothi Meena Bazar ground. Before the state Assembly elections, Modi had addressed a Parivartan rally in Agra on November 20, 2016. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources feel Agra has proved lucky for the party which won nine Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats.