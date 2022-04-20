PM Modi To Launch Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission On September 27

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission on September 27, 2021, at 11 am via video conferencing, which will be followed by his address on the occasion, informed the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday.

According to the PMO, the pilot project of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission had been announced by the Prime Minister from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15, 2020. Currently, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is being implemented in the pilot phase in six Union Territories.

The nation-wide rollout of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission coincides with NHA celebrating the third anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). Union Health Minister will be present on the occasion.

Based on the foundations laid down in the form of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile (JAM) trinity and other digital initiatives of the government, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will create a seamless online platform through the provision of a wide range of data, information and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems while ensuring the security, confidentiality and privacy of health-related personal information.

The Mission will enable access and exchange of longitudinal health records of citizens with their consent.

The key components of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission include a health ID for every citizen that will also work as their health account, to which personal health records can be linked and viewed with the help of a mobile application; a Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Healthcare Facilities Registries (HFR) that will act as a repository of all healthcare providers across both modern and traditional systems of medicine.

This will ensure ease of doing business for doctors/hospitals and healthcare service providers. Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Sandbox, created as a part of the Mission, will act as a framework for technology and product testing that will help organizations, including private players, intending to be a part of the National Digital Health Ecosystem become a Health Information Provider or Health Information User or efficiently link with building blocks of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

This Mission will create interoperability within the digital health ecosystem, similar to the role played by the Unified Payments Interface in revolutionizing payments. Citizens will only be a click away from accessing healthcare facilities.

—ANI