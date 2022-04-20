PM Modi to interact with people of Varanasi on Thursday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will play the role of a Member of Parliament, come Thursday. He will interact with select individuals from Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, at 11 a.m.

"During the Covid epidemic, citizens and people associated with social organisations in Varanasi, not only helped the needy with full dedication, but also provided all kinds of assistance to the local administration," tweeted the Prime Minister. He added, "I am very keen on the dialogue with these people of my parliamentary constituency to be held at 11 am tomorrow."

The interaction will be conducted through a video conference. Sources say it is likely to be a two way communication.

Last month, Prime Minister Modi had reviewed various developmental projects in his constituency and the efforts of the local administration in battling Covid-19 in his constituency.

--IANS