PM Modi to Inaugurate World's Largest Renewable Energy Park in Gujarat on December 15

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the world's largest renewable solar and wind energy park in Gujarat's Kutch and another desalination plant, on December 15.

Informing about the development, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said: "PM will be arriving in Gujarat on 15th to inaugurate two works. One is the inauguration of world's largest renewable energy park with a capacity of 30,000 megawatts (MW) from solar and wind energy. The second programme is the inauguration of desalination plant set up at Mandvi to provide drinking water to the public and industries."

It should be noted that just a month ago the PM had visited his home state Gujarat to inaugurate a host of programmes in celebrations of the 145th birth anniversary of the country's Ironman Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, at Kevadiya Statue of Unity SoU site, including the Seaplane services from Sabarmati riverfront and Kevadiya colony.





—IANS