    PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi Karnataka Sangha's 75th anniversary celebration on Feb 25

    February21/ 2023

    Modi

    New Delhi: Officials said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start a two-day event celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Delhi Karnataka Sangha at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium here on February 25.

    Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiiji of Adichunchanagiri Math, Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiiji of Suttur Math, Nanjavadhutha Swamiji of Sri Spatikapura, and Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji of Pejawar Mutt will also be in attendance, as will Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy.

    They also announced that a number of dignitaries, including D Veerendra Heggade of Dharmasthala, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, and BJP leader C T Ravi, will be present on the day of the inauguration.—Inputs from Agencies 

