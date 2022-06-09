PM Modi to inaugurate Biotech Startup Expo 2022 today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Biotech Startup Expo - 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi today at 10:30 am. This will be followed by his address on the occasion, said a statement issued by the PMO.

According to the PMO, the Biotech Startup Expo - 2022 is a two-day event being held on June 9 and 10. It is being organised by the Department of Biotechnology and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). It is being held to mark the completion of ten years of setting up of BIRAC. The theme of the Expo is 'Biotech Startup Innovations: Towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat'. The Expo will act as a platform to connect entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders, scientists, researchers, bio-incubators, manufacturers, regulators, government officials, etc. About 300 stalls will be set up at the Expo, which will showcase the applications of biotechnology in various fields such as healthcare, genomics, biopharma, agriculture, industrial biotechnology, waste-to-value, and clean energy, among others.—ANI