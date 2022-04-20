PM Modi to deliver the inaugural address at Khelo India Winter Games opening ceremony

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the opening ceremony of the second Khelo India Winter Games to be held at Gulmarg in North Kashmir from February 26 to March 2.

Sources informed that Modi will attend the inauguration of the five-day-long event via video conference on Friday.

The event is being organised by the Sports Ministry in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council and the Winter Games Association of Jammu and Kashmir.

The disciplines that will feature in it include alpine skiing, nordic ski, snowboarding, ski mountaineering, ice hockey, and ice skating among others.

A total of 27 states, Union Territories and boards will be participating in the games. —PTI



