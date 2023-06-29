PM Modi to chair meeting of Council of Ministers on July 3

New Delhi: On July 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, a development that comes amid rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle and other organisational changes and busy meetings of the ruling BJP's senior brass.

Officials stated on Thursday that the brand-new convention centre at Pragati Maidan here is likely to hold the gathering on July 3, as it will host the G20 summit in September.

The period before the Parliament's Monsoon Session may be the last window for such an exercise, and recent meetings involving the BJP's brain trust, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, have added to the buzz about a possible Cabinet reshuffle.—Inputs from Agencies