    Menu
    India

    PM Modi to be chief guest at valedictory ceremony of DU's centenary celebrations

    author-img
    The Hawk
    June23/ 2023

    New Delhi: The University of Delhi announced on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the keynote speaker at the June 30 valedictory ceremony commemorating the institution's centenary.

    "Prime Minister Narendra Modiji will be the chief guest of the programme," Anoop Lather, the university's public relations officer (PRO), stated. Dharmendra Pradhan, India's Minister of Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, will be the special guest. The valedictory ceremony will be held in the university's multi-purpose hall.

    On May 1st, 1922, the University of Delhi was founded.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :PM Modi chief guest DU Anoop Lather
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in