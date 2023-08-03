PM Modi to attend BRICS summit in Johannesburg

New Delhi: Reports that India is opposed to the extension of the BRICS group were called "baseless" by the Indian government on Thursday, a day before a summit of the five nations would be held in South Africa to discuss admitting new members.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa over the phone that he was looking forward to attending the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.

"President Ramaphosa invited the prime minister for the BRICS summit being hosted by South Africa on August 22-24, and briefed him on the preparations for the same," the MEA stated.—Inputes from Agencies