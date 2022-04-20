New Delhi: PM Modi thanks film stars for their donations to Covid-19 relief: 'They're playing a leading role in raising awareness'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to film personalities for their contributions to the PM-Cares Fund launched to help the nation combat coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, the PM shared a series of tweets thanking celebrities who have come forward to back his appeal.

In an evening Tweet Modi said, "People from all walks of life have contributed to PM-Cares. They have given their hard-earned money to sharpen the fight against COVID-19."

"India's stars are playing a starring role even in ensuring the health of the nation. They're playing a leading role in raising awareness as well as in contributing to PM-CARES," The PM wrote on Twitter.

Further in the tweet Modi thanked Indian rapper Badshah, singer Guru Randhawa and actors Ranvir Shorey, Nana Patekar, Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Ajay Devgn for contributing to the fund.

—ANI