PM Modi talks to President Putin on COVID-19

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with the President of Russia Vladimir V Putin on Wednesday. The two leaders discussed the global situation in the context of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister conveyed his good wishes for early recovery of all those suffering from the disease in Russia and expressed the hope that Russia's efforts, led by President Putin, to fight the disease would be successful.

President Putin conveyed to the Prime Minister his good wishes for the success of measures adopted in India to combat COVID-19.

The two leaders agreed on further consultation and cooperation inadequately addressing all challenges faced by this major global crisis, including those pertaining to health, medicine, scientific research, humanitarian matters and impact on the global economy.

They stressed the significance of international cooperation for unitedly fighting COVID-19, including within the framework of G20.

The Prime Minister appreciated the cooperation of Russian authorities in ensuring the well-being of Indian students in Russia and hoped that the same would continue. President Putin assured all help in this regard.

The Prime Minister told President Putin that Indian authorities concerned would continue to facilitate in all possible manner the efforts for ensuring the well-being and organised return of Russian nationals, as and when required.

The two leaders also agreed to continue their close cooperation for maintaining the excellent momentum and the warm of the cordial and time-tested bilateral relations.

They reiterated that they looked forward to several opportunities for their interaction in person during the course of the year, according to a release by the Ministry Of External Affairs here.

UNI