PM Modi talks to Indonesia President Widodo and offers help for recent quake, Tsunami

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening made a telephone call to the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and offered deepest condolences on his behalf and on behalf of the people of India on the loss of precious lives in the recent earthquake and Tsunami that hit the Sulawesi region of Indonesia.

"The Prime Minister appreciated the resilience and courage of the people of Indonesia in facing the challenges emanating from the wide spread devastation due to this grave natural calamity," an MEA statement said here.

In response to Indonesia's appeal for international aid, the Prime Minister offered to the President of Indonesia "all possible assistance from India as a maritime neighbour and friend of Indonesia".

President Widodo thanked the Prime Minister for the condolence and the offer of assistance.

"The two leaders agreed that the details of India's relief assistance will be worked out through diplomatic and official channels," the statement said.