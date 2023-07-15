PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in Delhi

New Delhi: Officials said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Delhi on Saturday from his trip overseas, he immediately called Lt Governor V K Saxena to find out what had been done to address the flood-like situation in the nation's capital.

Water inundated several parts of Delhi following massive rains as Yamuna flowed above the danger mark.

Floodwaters began to retreat over numerous locations on Saturday as the river's water level continued to fall, allowing authorities to unlock roadways and facilitate vehicular movement.—Inputs from Agencies