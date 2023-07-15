    Menu
    States & UTs

    PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in Delhi

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    July15/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: Officials said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Delhi on Saturday from his trip overseas, he immediately called Lt Governor V K Saxena to find out what had been done to address the flood-like situation in the nation's capital.

    Water inundated several parts of Delhi following massive rains as Yamuna flowed above the danger mark.

    Floodwaters began to retreat over numerous locations on Saturday as the river's water level continued to fall, allowing authorities to unlock roadways and facilitate vehicular movement.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :States & UTsTags :PM Modi LG Governor V K Saxena heavy rainfall flood Yamuna Floodwater nation's capital Delhi
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in