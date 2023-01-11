PM Modi speaks to Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and they discussed ways to deepen bilateral strategic cooperation in a number of different areas. It was the first phone conversation between Modi and Netanyahu after the veteran Israeli leader was sworn in as the prime minister for a sixth term around two weeks back.

"Was a pleasure to speak with my good friend,@netanyahu. Congratulated him for his impressive election win and for becoming Prime Minister for a record sixth time. Delighted that we will have another chance to advance the India-Israel Strategic Partnership together," Modi tweeted.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, Modi extended an invitation to Netanyahu to visit India at an early date during their discussions.—Inputs From Agencies